Kinetic Ensemble Closes 10th Season With Two World Premieres, One Texas Premiere

Houston's artist-led, artist-curated Kinetic Ensemble concludes its milestone tenth season on Friday, May 23, 7:30pm at MATCH with Deep Rooted, a program tracing and celebrating its Houston roots. From its beginnings as a passion-driven student project, Kinetic has earned a trailblazing reputation in Houston's arts ecosystem and grown into a Billboard chart-topping group that has appeared on five albums.

“We began as an experiment — a 16 member string orchestra exploring the intensely, collaboratively-driven format of playing without a conductor — focusing on the ‘hidden treasures' of the musical repertoire that rarely get performed,” said Natalie Lin Douglas, Kinetic's founder and artistic director. “And a decade later, we've collaborated with 20+ composers, premiered more than two dozen pieces, and performed in countless venues across Greater Houston and beyond. I couldn't be more proud of what our ensemble has accomplished.”

The evening features no less than three premieres: a new work by composer Mason Bynes (a NYC-based, Sugar Land native) that expands upon her school-age hobby of composing musical telegrams for friends and classmates; the Texas premiere of In Light of Sound by genre-defying artist Evan Ziporyn, which Kinetic brings home from their recent residency at MIT (Cambridge, MA); and a fanfare by founding member, violinist-composer Giancarlo Latta, reflecting on his decade helping shape the ensemble. The program concludes with Benjamin Britten's Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, in an echo of one of Kinetic's first performances in 2015.

