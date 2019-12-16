Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Houston:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Best Director (Musical)
Best Director (Play)
Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Best Musical
Best Musical Director
Best New Play or Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Touring Production
Most Improved Theatre Company
Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 16%
Manny Tijerina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%
Tre Morgan Lewis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 6%
Sam Martinez - HARVEY - Stageworks 9%
Hindolo Bongay - IN THE BLOOD BY SUZAN-LORI PARKS - New Era Theatre 7%
Ty Fisher - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 7%
Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class Act Productions 9%
Maddie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
Dequina Moore - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater 7%
Tawanna Tarver - THE SOLIDERS WIFE - javen demar productions 7%
Brandy Kiekel - THE RAINMAKER - Harbour Playhouse 6%
Terrie Donald - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%
Alric Davis/Mary Ain Sykes - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 10%
Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%
Cherita Judson - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%
Dominique Sharifi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
Kristin Knipp - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
Teresa Mclemore - ANNIE - Harbour Playhouse 7%
Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 14%
Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
Adam Delka - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 7%
Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions 11%
Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%
Patrick Barton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 8%
Ron Putterman - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 14%
Mark Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 12%
Brianna Escobedo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 12%
THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 8%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
ANYTHING GOES - HITS 7%
Whitney Wyatt - DISASTER - Bay Area Harbour Playhouse 11%
Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%
Melanie C. Bivens - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 9%
THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage 18%
HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents Moidtown Arts Center 17%
BOOTY CANDY - Catastrophic 11%
HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 9%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 9%
FOR COLORED BOYS - Creative Co-Lab 6%
Christopher St James - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
John Cash Carpenter - MATILDA - Lone Star College-North Harris 9%
Lisa Garza - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 7%
Rick Nichols - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 19%
David Dean - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 16%
Alric Davis - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 15%
Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 11%
Trent Soto - CHICAGO - Inspiration Stage 6%
Gehrig Piddington - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%
Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble 9%
Revis Bell - POTATO GUMBO - Pasadena Little Theatre 6%
Wayne C. Babineaux - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 6%
Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
Emily Adams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 7%
Jasmine Renee Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%
Jazz Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%
Karen Rush - LEADING LADIES - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%
Blythe Kirkwood - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 5%
ALADDIN - Hobby Center 22%
BOOK OF MORMON - Hobby Center 19%
RENT - Hobby Center 18%
Theatre Under the Stars 10%
Inspiration Stage 8%
Stageworks 7%
