Houston Symphony Hosts Free Halloween-Themed Concert

The Houston Symphony returns to its regular summertime outdoor performance venue at Miller Outdoor Theatre for a free fall concert, Symphonic Spooktacular, on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear a favorite Halloween costume and enjoy a spooky, family-friendly evening with the Houston Symphony.

Led by guest conductor Jacob Joyce, the evening includes fairy tale and fantasy-flavored classical favorites like In the Hall of the Mountain King from Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite, the Waltz from Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty Suite, Wagner's The Ride of the Valkyries, and The Witches' Ride from Humperdinck's Hänsel and Gretel. Also on the program are popular selections from iconic movie scores like John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jaws, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestial, just in time for Halloween. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy while seating out on the hill at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Symphonic Spooktacular, sponsored by ExxonMobil and made possible by the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, takes place Oct. 20 at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. Admission is free, but tickets are required for the covered seated area. Tickets are available at the Miller Theatre Box Office the day of the performance between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Any remaining tickets are released one hour before the performance time. For more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. All programs and artists are subject to change.

During the 2019-20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching nearly 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





