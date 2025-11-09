Houston Ignites: SHARDS OF OCTARINE Launches A New Era of Live Tabletop Storytelling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Octarine Accord, Houston's only theatre company dedicated entirely to speculative fiction storytelling, announced Shards of Octarine, a free five-part live tabletop roleplaying event that fuses the heart of theatre with the thrill of collaborative storytelling.

Inspired by Critical Role, Dimension 20, and The Twenty-Sided Tavern, this groundbreaking production brings Houston’s first fully live, serialized TTRPG arc to the stage, debuting with its first story: The Emberwood.

Performances are from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 14 and 21, and December 19 at Eureka Heights Brewery, and December 1 and 8 at Moon Tower Inn.

Set in a forest alive with flame and rebirth, The Emberwood invites the players and audience alike into a world where fire is sacred, every ember has lineage, and every decision will ignite something bigger. The Ash-Born have tended this delicate balance for generations, until the arrival of outsiders bearing steel, airships, and ambition threatens to unravel the cycle of flame and renewal.

Played live using Daggerheart, the hot new game system from Critical Role’s publishing arm, Darrington Press, Shards of Octarine brings high-stakes fantasy, heart-driven storytelling, and cinematic tension to life. The Daggerheart system empowers both drama and danger, allowing heroes to make bold choices that ripple through the world in real time, guided by the roll of the dice and the will of the players.

The ensemble cast features Snow Adeera (Gilly), JT Fischer (Four), Emily Beth Lange (Meowlobii), Joshua Nguyen (Faux), Evy Peace (Aiye), and Jeffrey Villines (Nicolas “Nic the Brick” Bricolage). The story is guided by Andrew Roblyer as the Gamesmith (Game Master), alongside Erika Ubias as the Arcane Artificer (tech and effects) and Mandy Mershon as the Dramaturg (story support and documentation).

“This is where indie theatre and TTRPGs meet as equals,” says Roblyer. “We’re not performing a script, we’re discovering a story in real time, together with the audience. Every decision, every die roll, every gasp changes what happens next.”

And audiences won’t just watch, they’ll participate. Through live polls, surprise audience choices, and free dice giveaways, attendees become part of the unfolding legend. Each performance is a unique chapter in a saga that can never be repeated. (Recommended for ages 15 and up due to thematic content, fantasy peril, and occasional strong language.)

With Shards of Octarine, The Octarine Accord blurs the boundary between stage and story, redefining what live performance can be and most importantly, who it is for.

This free event is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.