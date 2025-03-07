Houston Contemporary Dance Company Will Perform RESOLVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 12th, 2025 at 7PM, Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Resolve, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for one night only! This concert will feature a world premiere by two powerful leading women choreographers and artists, Natasha Adorlee and Taryn Vander Hoop.

The comapnywill also include an expansion of the work, Forget Me Not, which premiered in April, 2024 by local choreographer, Andrea Dawn Shelley with Elise Haukenes, Associate Principal Second Violin, Freda Levine Chair with The Phoenix Symphony. Adorlee is a Jacob’s Pillow Choreographic Fellow and a Joffrey Ballet, Winnings Works Choreographer and Hoop is not only a choreographer and producer but is the co Artistic Director of Summation Dance which is based in NYC and Los Angeles. Her dancers from her company, Summation Dance, will be our Guest Artists for this evening. Don’t miss these amazing leading women artists and creators come together for one night only!

RESOLVE is funded in part by the Houston Arts Alliance through the City of Houston, Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Mid America Arts Alliance and Dance Source Houston. We would also like to Thank Bob Boblitt, Bobbie Nau, Shirley and Brian Colona, Remington and Sarah Tonar, Bank of Texas and Amegy Bank, for their support this Season. This event is being performed at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, sponsored by Houston Area Lexus Dealers and United Airlines.

