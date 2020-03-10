Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2020 Gala 'Take Flight! - An Evening Of Wanderlust Awaits'

Houston Chamber Choir presents the 2020 gala themed "Take Flight! - An Evening of Wanderlust Awaits" to celebrate and honor the remarkable accomplishments of the Choir's founder and artistic director Robert Simpson. Serving the Houston music and arts community for more than 25 years, Robert Simpson has changed the landscape of choral music locally while receiving national and international recognition.

Party-goers will enjoy a New Zealand travel-inspired evening, complete with "custom boarding passes and travel itineraries" featuring access to signature cocktails, themed portraits, and fine dining with stunning, panoramic views from the 35th floor of Houston's Petroleum Club downtown. Additionally, guests will enjoy the company of Māori dancers, and musical performances featuring Houston's top vocal talent, as well as a top-notch shopping experience via the silent auction. The Choir's official GRAMMY Award will be on display for the first time in public for all to see.

WHO: Gala Chairs and dedicated Houston Chamber Choir supporters Nancy Younger Kruka and Cindy Seeman invite guests to Take Flight! and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of Robert Simpson. The gala will honor his extraordinary achievement of Houston Chamber Choir being selected as one of the top 24 ensembles in the world to perform at the prestigious World Symposium on Choral Music in Auckland, New Zealand in July and his most recent feat of winning a GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance for the Choir's 2019 album, DURUFLE: Complete Choral Works.

WHEN: Sunday, Apr. 19, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Petroleum Club, 1201 Louisiana St., Houston, 77002

Tickets start at $250, and tables are $3000 and up. An exclusive VIP champagne reception will be held from 6 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. for sponsors at the following levels: Come Fly With Me - $15,000; Fly Me To The Moon - $10,000; Leaving On A Jet Plane - $5,000 and Blue Skies - $3,000. Visit https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2020gala to purchase tickets. If you cannot attend the gala, there is an option to make a donation to support the Choir and its upcoming New Zealand trip.





