Give The Gift Of Wonder This Holiday Season With ALEGRIA by Cirque Du Soleil

ICONIC ALEGRIA RETURNS

Undeniably the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, Alegría is an all-time classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. An uplifting immersive experience, Alegría whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.

At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and a young movement yearning for hope and renewal.

With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humor, Alegría joyfully touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.

IN A NEW LIGHT



First premiered in 1994, Alegría ('joy' in Spanish) has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerizing over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in over 19 years of touring. Its Grammy-nominated soundtrack - featuring the iconic title track "Alegría" -is still the most purchased and streamed Cirque du Soleil album to date.

In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Alegría was restaged under the Big Top in a whole new light, ensuring that all its components - stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs - would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Reenergized by a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers, Alegría remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.

The revival of Alegría is the 44th original production created by Cirque du Soleil since 1984, and its 19th presented under the Big Top.

