Gente de Teatro Celebrates 27th Season with GENTE DE TEATRO: TOC TOC By Laurent Baffie & Spanish Version By Julián Quintanilla

With true fanfare, Gente de Teatro is celebrating its 27th season with Julián Quintanilla's Spanish version of the world acclaimed comedy TOC TOC by French playwright Laurent Baffie at Midtown Arts Theater Center Houston (MATCH), October 27, 29 & 30, 2022.

TOC TOC is a hilarious play dealing with a serious topic in a humorous vein: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). "TOC" is the Spanish Acronym for OCD. Six characters displaying certain signs of OCD are in the waiting-room of a renowned psychiatrist, a specialist in the treatment of the disorder. Because the doctor is late, however, these potential patients are about to embark on a new journey. Without either the expert or the expertise, and amid roaring bouts of laughter from the audience, they will attempt to create a therapeutic group of their own to help one another control their symptoms. The result is a play that is uproariously upbeat, yet the humor never offends.

On stage in Argentina for ten consecutive seasons, TOC TOC has been a lively, dynamic, enormously successful play. Attended by over 2,000,000 spectators, it has become an absolute standard bearer in the history of Argentine theater productions as well as a huge box office success in Mexico. It has been on stage in Spain for twelve seasons, and there have been tours of Canada, Belgium, Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile and the U.S. Last May, Gente de Teatro presented TOC TOC in Houston during two weekends with an attendance of 700 patrons.

TOC TOC has received four ACE Awards in Argentina as well as three SCENA Awards in Panama and a Best Actor Award from the Spanish Actors Union.

This play is directed once again by Marcela Salas. ALL PERFORMANCES ARE IN SPANISH. English Surtitles are not available for this production.

TOC TOC features Gente de Teatro members Sergio Amsel, Carolina Cutrera, Esteban Gago, Ana Ilvento Scuseria, Claudia Soroka and Jorge Zambra. Actress Josefina Comune will also join the cast.

Gente de Teatro relies on the generous support of Blue Wave Supplier Development Platform, the Consulate General of Argentina in Houston, the Consulate General of Spain, Casa Argentina de Houston, Casa de España en Houston, the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, Telemundo Houston & Houston Public Media.

Oct 28: Private Performance (Consulate General of Spain & La casa de España en Houston guests)

There will be one fifteen minute intermission

Suitable for high school-aged audiences and adults. Play contains explicit language, profanity, sexual terms and gestures.

Information: www.gentedeteatro.org, mail@gentedeteatro.org

Tickets: www.matchouston.org

713-826-0445 * 713-410-8370