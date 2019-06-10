Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Houston Symphony returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre for the ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights, a summer tradition that introduces outstanding soloists and conductors to Houstonians. Concertgoers can enjoy classical music in a free and relaxed outdoor setting appropriate for the entire family starting at 8:30 p.m. on June 21 and 22.

Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska makes her North American conducting debut with the Houston Symphony, opening the ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights at Miller Outdoor Theatre with the program Sibelius and Rachmaninoff, Friday, June 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Principal Guest Conductor Designate of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Stasevska leads the orchestra in an evening of music by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. The program includes the Karelia Suite and The Swan of Tuonela, both prime examples of the composer's signature lush, Romantic style. Also on the program is Sibelius' most popular and patriotic work, the stirringly beautiful Finlandia later reworked as the recognizable hymn Be Still My Soul. Stasevska concludes the program with Rachmaninoff's rhythmical Symphonic Dances.

The Houston Symphony returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre the following evening Saturday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m. under the direction of guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt, former conductor assistant at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, in the program Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet. Houston Symphony Principal Second Violin MuChen Hsieh takes center stage in Saint-Sa ns's Violin Concerto No. 3, a popular staple of the violin repertoire. Hsieh will make her Houston Symphony solo debut in the program. Reinhardt closes out the evening with Dvo k's heartfelt Othello, and Tchaikovsky's well-known romantic interpretation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The remaining concerts in the ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights series will take place Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Thursday, July 4. Admission is free, but tickets are required for the covered seated area. Tickets are available at the Miller Theatre Box Office the day of the performance between 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m. Any remaining tickets are released one hour before the performance time. Support for the Houston Symphony at Miller Outdoor Theatre comes from ExxonMobil, the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Visit milleroutdoortheatre.com and houstonsymphony.org for more information.





