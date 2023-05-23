Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo 2 HIS STORY's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 3 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater
New Theatre Company Launches in Houston This Summer Photo 4 New Theatre Company Launches in Houston This Summer

Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) continues in the tradition of bringing gritty, thought-provoking stories to the stage with their Season 8 lineup for 2023-2024. The collection of plays explores characters placed in horrifying situations, asking whether they are victims of circumstance or of fate.

Season 8 opens in October with an adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s short story, The Birds, written by Conor McPherson, about strangers struggling to survive a pandemic of deadly fowl. In March, life imitates art in Martin McDonagh’s psychological thriller, The Pillowman.  The season concludes in late spring with the regional premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, in which a group of siblings fights to prevent the sins of the father from becoming their family legacy.

THE BIRDS

Written by: Conor McPherson

Directed by: Curtis Barber

Performance dates: Oct 20 – Nov 4, 2023

When a relentless and deadly slew of birds begins attacking humanity, strangers Nat and Diane find themselves trying to survive together in an isolated cabin.  Soon after, the young and attractive Julia arrives looking for shelter, bringing with her suspicion and distrust. When the duo becomes a trio, paranoia takes hold revealing an inside threat that rivals that of the murderous birds on the outside. Daphne Du Maurier’s 1952 classic short story, and the basis for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, is adapted by Conor McPherson and becomes a gripping and unsettling look at human nature in the face of societal collapse.

THE PILLOWMAN

Written by: Martin McDonagh

Directed by: Malinda L. Beckham

Performance dates: March 8 – 23, 2024

In a dark and dingy interrogation room in an unnamed totalitarian state, Katurian is questioned when the gruesome content of his short stories begins to resemble a series of bizarre murders occurring in his town. When the police also take his mentally impaired brother into custody, Katurian must decide how best to protect himself, his brother, and his stories. With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka, and The Brothers Grimm, this dark and provocative tale explores the very nature of nurture.

APPROPRIATE

Written by: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by: Ron Jones

Performance dates: May 24 – June 8, 2024

The estranged members of the Lafayette clan have returned to their crumbling Arkansas plantation home to settle the estate of their recently deceased patriarch. As they sort through a lifetime of their father’s junk and hoarded mementos, a disturbing and horrifying discovery surfaces, confronting the family with more than what to do with a house full of stuff.  Can a lifetime of clutter disguise the true nature of what lies beneath?

Subscription packages and individual tickets for DDTCo.’s Season 8 are available now at Click Here. More information may be found at dirtdogstheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

SEX AND THE CITY certainly owes quite a bit to the source material for this play. Main Street Theater’s production of this work is adapted by Julie Kramer, and pushes THE BEST OF EVERYTHING into a satirical statement on the world then contrasted with the world now.

Interview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley Theatre Photo
Interview: Tatiana Pandiani of TORERA at Alley Theatre

Last year, during the Alley All New Festival, upon the announcement of Law & Order's Monet Hurst-Mendoza having a workshop was news that caused for myself much excitement. The workshop was not a disappointment but made me anxious to witness a full scale production. When it was announced in the 22-23 Alley Theatre season, my excitement grew not only due to the capability of a full scale production, but also the fact that Director and Choreographer, Tatiana Pandiani, would be at the helm.

Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Childrens Theatre to Present MARIAS MAGICAL MUSIC ADVENTURE Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre to Present MARIA'S MAGICAL MUSIC ADVENTURE

Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre will present 'Maria's Magical Music Adventure,' a delightful musical play designed to captivate young audiences and inspire their love for classical music.

New Theatre Company Launches in Houston This Summer Photo
New Theatre Company Launches in Houston This Summer

Local artist Andrew Roblyer has announced the launch of The Octarine Accord, a new theatre and production company focusing on reckless kindness and speculative fiction.


More Hot Stories For You

Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season LineupDirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup
4th Wall Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Announcement4th Wall Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Announcement
Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre to Present MARIA'S MAGICAL MUSIC ADVENTUREArs Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre to Present MARIA'S MAGICAL MUSIC ADVENTURE
New Theatre Company Launches in Houston This SummerNew Theatre Company Launches in Houston This Summer

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Servant of Two Masters
Alley Theatre (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Torera
Alley Theatre (5/12-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phenomenal Woman
The Ensemble Theatre (6/24-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driving Miss Daisy
Pearl Theater (5/12-5/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brother Toad
The Ensemble Theatre (5/06-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Having Been Breathed Out
Asia Society Texas Center (6/09-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You