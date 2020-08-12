Czech Center Museum Houston is the Recipient of a Humanities Texas Relief Grant

Humanities Texas awarded over $1.1 million to 198 Texas nonprofits that suffered losses as a result of the pandemic.

The CCMH strives to be an accessible resource, actively encouraging the study, appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of diverse traditions. They are dedicated to the exploration and preservation of art, culture & history. The Humanities Texas Relief Grant is funding their recently released Creative Activism Project. This project helps students and young artists to analyze prejudice and gives them a platform to express their thoughts through art. For further information follow the link, here.

This summer, Humanities Texas awarded over $1.1 million to 198 Texas nonprofits that suffered losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients include museums, libraries, preservation organizations and heritage and cultural centers, among many others.

These organizations offer historical and cultural programs that have significant impact within their communities. Humanities Texas aims to help these organizations remain vital in this difficult time.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide critical support to so many organizations across the state," said Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to seek ways to assist Texas cultural and educational institutions in surviving this crisis."

"We feel strongly that through these turbulent times, our museum is giving young artists in our community a chance to express themselves through their art," said Managing Director, Sandra Samolik. "We want to unite and inspire young artists with this Project, giving them a chance to be proud of their work and to feel heard."

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

