Classical Theatre Company Reveals Titles for 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classical Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 18th Mainstage Season, offering two powerhouse tragedies that delve into the shadows of the human psyche. The 2025–2026 season will be staged at the historic DeLuxe Theater in Houston’s Fifth Ward and runs from October 2025 through May 2026.

Kicking off the season is Sophocles’ Electra, running October 9–18, 2025, directed by CTC Company Artist Jon Harvey (R.U.R., The Ghost Sonata). A searing tale of grief and revenge set in the aftermath of the Trojan War, the production marks CTC’s return to Greek tragedy for the first time since 2023’s acclaimed Medea.

In the spring, CTC will present William Shakespeare’s Othello, running April 16–May 2, 2026, directed by Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. It will be CTC’s first Shakespearean tragedy since Hamlet in 2013, and follows the psychological unraveling of a Moorish general manipulated into deadly jealousy by his ensign, Iago.

“I’m calling this season ‘Sad Plays for Sad Times,’” said Johnston. “War, racism, social and political unrest inundate our daily lives, and these classical works speak directly to the emotional and moral turmoil we face now. The darkness they explore is timeless.”

Founded in 2007 and a recipient of the National Theatre Company Grant Award from the American Theatre Wing, CTC is dedicated to presenting plays that are 100 years or older.