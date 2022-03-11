Classical Theatre Company Presents World Premiere THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Classical Theatre Company wraps up its 14th Season with a world premiere adaptation of H.G. Wells' science fiction masterpiece, The War of the Worlds

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to be the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

Arguably H.G. Wells' most enduring story, The War of the Worlds, first published in its entirety in 1898, is a science-fiction tale of planetary invasion by creatures from Mars. Famous for his explorations into human nature through the fantastical, Wells' novel takes aim at the imperialism which was so prevalent at the time. In the 120 years since its publication, The War of the Worlds has been turned into numerous films, comic books, television series, and perhaps most famously, a 1938 radio play by Orson Welles.

"This story has persevered because, aside from its basic humanity, it speaks to generation after generation," says CTC Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston. "Whether it's natives in Tasmania in the 1890s, Communists in the 1950s, or Latinx or Muslim immigrants in the 2010s, this story remains relevant. The branding and fear of 'The Other' is a trend that is always in play, I'm sad to say."

The production will take an experimental approach to this oft-produced tale. The incorporation of projections, shadow-puppetry,



Directed by CTC Company Artist, Andrew J. Love, whose work for the company has included directing and performing in readings of William Shakespeare's Star Wars, A Classical Christmas, and A Classical Fright. He has also appeared in Doctor Faustus, The Ghost Sonata, The Speckled Band: An Adventure of Sherlock Holmes, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Henry V, and most recently could be seen as Old Peer Gynt in Peer Gynt.

Classical Theatre Company will be following stringent COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its audience members. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for all patrons before admittance to the theatre is permitted, and masking will be encouraged throughout the performance.

Learn more at https://classicaltheatre.org.