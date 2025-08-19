Cast Theatrical Company To Continue Season After Devastating Fire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cast Theatrical Company in Rosenberg, TX will continue its season after a fire broke out on August 11 in Downtown Rosenberg’s historic Vogelsang Building, causing extensive damage to the company’s longtime home. The theatre has occupied the space for the past 35 years.

“We are incredibly thankful for the fast and courageous response of the firefighters and first responders,” said John Bevil, President of Cast Theatrical’s Board of Directors. “While our hearts are heavy over the loss of our beloved theatre, we are committed to continuing our mission and bringing live theatre to our community.”

Cast Theatrical will stage the remainder of its summer melodrama, She Was Marginally Modest, at a temporary location: 1117 1st St., inside the fellowship hall of a former church, located just around the corner from Downtown Rosenberg. Free parking is available behind the building.

Ticket Information

Performances run through August 31 with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $22 and can be reserved by calling the box office at 832-889-3808. For the latest updates on performance locations, building recovery, and fundraising efforts, visit www.casttheatrical.com.

Despite extensive damage and the possibility that repairs may take years, Cast Theatrical has already secured costumes, set pieces, and a temporary space to ensure performances will continue. “We’ve survived a fire before in 2018, several hurricanes, and even a global pandemic,” said Bevil. “With the unwavering dedication of our volunteers and the loyalty of our patrons, we know we’ll continue to bring live theatre to Fort Bend.”