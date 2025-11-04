Briana J. Resa to Return in THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Houston actor Briana J. Resa will star in Texas native playwright Isaac Gómez’s The Night Shift Before Christmas at Alley Theatre. Directed by KJ Sanchez (Noël Coward’s Private Lives, American Mariachi), this adult holiday comedy will transform the Neuhaus Theatre into a local restaurant as Margot works the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve.

“Isaac Gómez had the brilliant idea to create The Night Shift Before Christmas to highlight the many mom-and-pop restaurants that make Houston great,” said Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Of course, I’m delighted that the play so beautifully mirrors our version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This Christmas Carol, however, is Houston’s version, and it celebrates the holidays in a modern way.”

“After celebrating my first production with A Christmas Carol, it’s thrilling that my second production continues that festive spirit in a brand-new way,” shares Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein. “The Night Shift Before Christmas offers a fresh, funny, and heartfelt perspective on the season, reminding us that joy and connection can be found in even the most unexpected places.”

Briana J. Resa will star as Margot in this one-woman show with Elissa Cueller (American Mariachi) as her understudy.

The creative team includes Scenic & Lighting Designer Kevin Rigdon, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Music Director Jack Beetle, Voice & Dialect Coach Micha Espinosa, and Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

SPONSORS: Alley Theatre is supported by the 2025-26 Season Sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotel of Alley Theatre.