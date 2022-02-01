BWW Review: A.D. Players' NO ONE OWNS ME Provides an Insightful Outlook on Trafficking in Houston

Bethany Eggleston and Johnique Mitchell in No One Owns Me at AD Players

Photo by Jeff McMorrough

"The truth set me free..." - Carla

NO ONE OWNS ME by Chris Cragin-Day and Pia Wilson running at AD Players is one of the most exciting productions occurring this winter in Houston. The play involves the daily lives and conversations of two Houston women. Sex trafficking advocate and counselor, Carla, and recent victim, Macey, discuss sex trafficking-both past and present-and what it means for both of their futures.

The play opens similarly to that of a psychiatrist's office. A desk and two chairs separate the women as they try to navigate similar experiences in sex trafficking, with uneasy tension. Throughout the play, we see the resilience of Carla, beautifully played by Johnique Mitchell, go up against the swayable nature of Bethany Eggleston's Macey. This world premiere play is beautiful, as the audience is present with both women as they try to circumnavigate a world where sex trafficking is no longer their norm. NO ONE OWNS ME is a play about battling both external and internal demons.

The performances are phenomenal in this well-written play. Bethany Eggleston's Macey is an emotional audio experience. Macey wants to become a singer one day, and Bethany's voice is an angelic fit. Johnique Mitchell, as counselor Carla, is one to behold. Mitchell's performance and monologues are absolutely brilliant. One can literally feel every emotion and breath they take, whether that would be reciting a bedtime story or explaining to her ex-pimp how Carla does not want anything to do with him. Both Eggleston and Mitchell's performances are more than worth the price of admission. Huge kudos goes to Roshunda Jones-Koumba for guiding these two performers in giving some of the most compelling performances in Houston at the moment.

If there is anything negative about NO ONE OWNS ME, it is the information overload from the production. There are many costume changes, and while the actors change on stage, the stage lights up with a ton of sex trafficking facts about Houston. Occasionally, the facts will take you out of the production instead of adding to it. Personally speaking, the production does a better job showing the effects of sex trafficking rather than telling.

The lighting design by Christina R. Giannelli is a kaleidoscope of brilliance. Several colored elements provide the backdrop of emotion: blue for calming, purple for outgoing, and a clinical white to portray Macey and her interaction with a "customer." The scenic design by Torsten Louis is indicative of Houston, including the large circular lights on Westheimer. Costume designers Samantha Dante and Marissa Burns had a challenging job designing (assuming this writer correctly counted over 30 costume changes). Each outfit reveals the inner emotions and turmoils of the characters. Yezminne Zepeda's sound design is formidable as within the small stage, there are several spaces that require different auditory experiences.

NO ONE OWNS ME by Chris Cragin-Day & Pia Wilson will be running at AD Players at The George Theater from January 26th to February 20th. Performances will be Wednesdays and Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets go to adplayers.org or call the Box Office at 713-526-2721.