BABY SHARK'S BIG BROADWAVE TOUR! is Coming to the Hobby Center in April

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!, a brand-new interactive live stage show featuring characters from the globally beloved preschool property, is coming to the Hobby Center. This tour brings the underwater world of the hit animated series, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, to life through an all-new original story, as audience members come together with Baby Shark and his undersea friends to save the Party Puddle Theatre. Featuring unforgettable music, with exciting twists on classic Baby Shark tunes, and mesmerizing visual effects, this staged “swimtacular” is jam-packed with action and adventure for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now and may be purchased online.

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his “fincredible” fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and “finship”! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones’ Locker, and through “Finterstellar Space” to create a “flowstopping,” splash-hit Broadwave “swimsation.” To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it!

“Get ready to dive into pure family fun as we make a splash across North America with the spectacular launch of Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!,” said Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group.

“This marks our sixth touring collaboration with our partners at Nickelodeon, and our first foray into the underwater world of Baby Shark. Audiences can expect a dynamic, engaging, and colorful production filled with some of Baby Shark’s most beloved characters. This kid-friendly interactive production is sure to create a sea of lasting memories for kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences beginning February 2024.”

SHOW DETAILS IN HOUSTON:





WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4, 2024 6:00 p.m.



WHERE: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Sarofim Hall

800 Bagby Street

Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Tickets start at $30*. Tickets are available at the Hobby Center Box Office or online at www.thehobbycenter.org or www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. *$30 tickets are available only while supplies last. Additional fees & taxes may apply.

A limited number of Fintastic Photo Op tickets are available, starting at $50. This pre-show experience will provide an up close and in person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and kid (age 1 & up) must have their own “Fintastic Photo Op” ticket. Each guest must have both a Fintastic Photo Op ticket and a Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.

For more information or to join the Whale Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.babysharkontour.com. Follow Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! on Facebook and Instagram at @babysharkontour.