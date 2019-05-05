Ana Scuseria & Gente De Teatro Present MADENUSA

In its 24th season, Gente de Teatro will stage Madenusa, a play by Argentine playwright Claudia Soroka on May 2, 3, 4 & 5, 2019 at Hamman Hall, Rice University.

While serving as a mirror of Fernández Tiscornia's "Made in Argentina," presented to the public in 2011, Soroka's play also underscores one of the multiple facets of the immigrant community. In an attempt to restart a life that had been interrupted, this time Mabel and Osvaldo, long-time residents of the USA, have invited "la Yoli" and "el Negro"* to come from Argentina for a visit. What happens when the world one left behind is suddenly back?

With dexterity and a sensitivity honed by life itself, Soroka has created an amusing piece, fresh and engaging, highlighting the experience of the immigrant and delving into the intricacies of adjusting to a different culture. The play evokes time and time again the dilemma of those who left as well as the impact of their decision on the ones who stayed behind. An invitation to reflect and rejoice while remembering past choices and celebrating the freedom to make them.

All performaces are in Spanish with English Surtitles on Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4.

Gente de Teatro relies on the generous support of the Department of Spanish, Portuguese & Latin American Studies at Rice University, the Consulate General of Argentina in Houston, Casa Argentina de Houston, the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, 3W Digital & Escalada USA.

*Commonly used Argentine term of endearment





