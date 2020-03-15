A.D. Players at the George Theater Has Rescheduled Upcoming Performances

A.D. Players has released the following statement regarding upcoming performance:

Dear A.D. Players Family,

We, along with the rest of the country have continued to closely monitor the progression of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. As always, your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us. We want to assure you that our priority is making sure you feel safe and informed.

It is in that spirit that we are following the guidance provided by Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public health authorities, to safeguard your health and well-being, and that of our employees and performers.

Following these recommendations, the A.D. Players Board of Directors, After Dinner Affair Co-Chairs, and A.D. Players' leadership team have made the decision to reschedule both the After Dinner Affair, currently scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, as well as Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder, currently scheduled for March 27-29, 2020. We now plan to "knock your socks off" at the After Dinner Affair on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and have secured John-Mark to reschedule his not-to-be-missed Stevie Wonder tribute for July 13-14, 2020. Please save these dates and mark your calendars accordingly.

If you currently hold tickets to either of these events and cannot make the rescheduled dates, please reach out to sheri@adplayers.org (After Dinner Affair) or keely@adplayers.org (Signed, Sealed, Delivered). Otherwise, you will receive a confirmation of your rescheduled tickets within the next month.

Thank you as always for your continued support of A.D. Players and The George Theater. We pray you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.

Jake Speck, Executive Director

Kevin Dean, Artistic Director





