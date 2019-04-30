5th Annual ASIAFEST Coming Soon To Houston!

AsiaFest, an all-day FREE festival with fun for the whole family, celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Asia Society's annual festival combines culinary, cultural, craft, and performance elements to offer Houstonians an unforgettable day of fun, food, and shopping!

Adults and children of all ages can enjoy performances and demonstrations, while strolling an international bazaar and sampling fare from a dozen food trucks and food vendors serving culinary specialties from around the world, including dumplings, kebabs, poke, boba tea, bubble waffles, mochi, and more.

Performances will run all day long on two stages, with groups performing Bharatanatyam and Indian folk dance, Taiwanese dragon dance, K-pop dance, traditional Vietnamese and Chinese music, and Filipino song and dance, among others.

Activities and demonstrations for all ages will include Indian rangoli and alpana designs, Japanese games, Middle Eastern calligraphy, and activities from China, Taiwan, and the Philippines, among others.

Children can enjoy hands-on activities while adults can shop, meet merchants from around the world, and purchase jewelry, handbags, books, toys, manga-style art, apparel, block prints, and henna tattoos.

In addition, Asia Society's exhibitions will be free that day: the site-specific installation Super Sarap (focusing on Filipino foods) and Site Lines: Artists Working in Texas (Asia Society's first exhibition to showcase all Asian American artists).

In total, groups representing dozens of Asian cultures will be showcased, highlighting the many communities that call Houston home.

Asia Society, 1370 Southmore Blvd at Caroline, 77004 (Museum District). Saturday, May 19, 11am-5pm, www.asiasociety.org/texas.





