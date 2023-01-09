4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing Director  

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that longtime collaborator and Houston theatre community mainstay, Jennifer Dean is stepping into the role of their Managing Director. 4th Wall announced its search for a new managing director late last fall and after an extensive search and interview process. Jennifer will join the company full time January 5, 2023.

Jennifer has been an integral and treasured part of the Houston theatre community for over 20 years. Her most recent position was associate artistic producer at A.D. Players at The George Theater. Over the years she had also served as marketing director, box office manager, development assistant and intern director. Additionally, Jennifer works consistently as an actor and director at many of Houston's theatres. She brings a great understanding to the role of managing director because of her balance of artistic and administrative experience. Her extensive relationships with theatre leadership as well as with artists both locally and around the nation make her the perfect fit for the growth and vision 4th Wall sees itself positioned toward in the future. Jennifer's involvement with 4th Wall over the years has included directing and acting in many of their award-winning productions such as The Realistic Joneses, Lobby Hero and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Her understanding of their aesthetic and vision, her attention to artistic pay, and keen sense of performance quality make her more than just a manager; it positions her to be the perfect all-around advocate for the theatre and allows her to represent the mission to the community in a powerful way that is not always the case in a managing director.

"After having worked with Jennifer artistically on many projects, where I have seen firsthand what a great artist, and most especially, what a natural leader she is, I'm delighted to partner with her in her new administrative capacity. I believe that the leadership of 4th Wall could not be in better hands" said 4th Wall co-founder and artistic director Philip Lehl.

"I have been a part of the 4th Wall family for almost ten years. I feel privileged to have already played a role in the tremendous award-winning history of 4th Wall Theatre. I feel confident that my twenty plus years of experience, in all aspects of the theatre, behind the scenes and in the front office arena will allow me to bring a unique perspective and understanding to the job," said Dean. "I am excited to work with such an amazing staff, supportive and involved board, and loyal patron base. I cannot wait to be a part of seeing 4th Wall thrive in the future."

As managing director, Dean will handle daily operations for 4th Wall, as well as oversee the marketing, finances, front of house and fundraising with the team.

About 4th Wall Theatre Company: 4th Wall Theatre Company is a professional Equity theatre in Houston, TX, founded in 2011 by Philip Lehl and Kim Tobin-Lehl. 4th Wall maintains an eclectic range of programming, producing standards by Shakespeare and Strindberg, American classics like WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, and several Houston premieres.

The mission of 4th Wall is to produce extraordinary professional theatrical experiences and to set a high standard for excellence in acting, direction, and design. 4th Wall believes that the highest quality theatre promotes an aesthetic of performance that is truthful, and that only by paying artists a fair wage can Houston grow and sustain its community of professional theatre artists.

The company has garnered many accolades, including the Houston Press's "Mastermind Award" as well as four "Best Production" citations in the annual Houston Theater Awards (GOD OF CARNAGE in 2013, LOBBY HERO in 2017, JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN in 2019, THE REALISTIC JONESES in 2020). The Artistic Directors have been nominated several times for the "Best Artistic Director" award, winning once.

The company was incorporated in the State of Texas and is a registered 501(c)(3) with the IRS.