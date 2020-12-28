Tai Kwun Circus Plays BRING CHRISTMAS HOME Running Through February 2021

The highly anticipated annual event "Tai Kwun Circus Plays" is coming to town! During this festive season, enjoy the breathtaking and exhilarating circus performances at home, and experience the acts with the most ordinary household objects to create your own circus!

The crowd-pleasing "Ting-Koo-Ki Mad Skills Battle" will return with fearless local and overseas circus artists, showcasing their uncompromising acts on the online performance "Daydream of Circus" while taking you to different corners of the world and experiencing Christmas from a new perspective.

Have you been slumped on the couch for too long? Get up to get your mind and body moving with our circus tutorials! Follow the Ninja masters in the online "Ninja Challenge" to awaken your martial arts instincts with your family and children. Handicraft lovers must not miss the light theatre workshops "Dancing Shadows on My Heads" and "Not 2D but 3D Pop-up Workshop", where you will learn to create shadow masks, headdresses and pop-up books to illustrate your own stories at home. "Freestyle Football Workshop" is the perfect home-based training routine for sport-lovers, where you will learn to command fancy tricks with the finest freestyle footballers in Hong Kong.

Celebrate this festive season with your friends and family by bringing the circus home!

https://www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/tai-kwun-circus-plays-bring-circus-home/701