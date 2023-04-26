Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ISLE Comes to HKRep

The production is jointly directed by the HKRep's three Assistant Artistic Directors Fung Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai.

Apr. 26, 2023  

THE ISLE Comes to HKRep

After they meet on an island, love lingers on as a man and a woman savour the meaning of their emotional lives. The inaugural production of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre's 2023-24 season offers a revised version of Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum's classic work The Isle, jointly directed by the HKRep's three Assistant Artistic Directors Fung Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai.

Many theatre companies have produced The Isle since the 1990s, and the play has graced the stages in Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Canada, its rich imagery and poetic dialogue engendering a wide range of readings. For this presentation, the HKRep produces four different versions featuring three pairs of company members: Eva Mak and Eddy Au Yeung (Cast ※), Kiki Cheung and Angus Chan (Cast ○) and Wong Hiu Yee and Trickle Choi (Cast ◇), as well as a "sextet" version in which all six share the stage. This production runs from 13th to 28th May at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Tickets are now available at URBTIX outlets.

The Isle is about a man and a woman meet on an island. To him, the place is only transitory, but she considers it a permanent home. He wants to forget time, but she wants to safeguard memories. He wants to leave, but she wants to stay. Their casual dialogue searches for confluence amidst life's insignificant matters. Two strangers develop a friendship, but later become estranged. Is it love, or is it tenacity?

Playwright Poon Wai Sum states, "It has been thirty years since I first created this script. In the interim, different theatre companies have produced The Isle. During my tenure at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in the past decade, students would choose to study or perform this play almost every semester. Through them, I uncovered something vital. People are still interested in The Isle and find resonance in the story. Hence I decided to revise it for three directors-Fong Chun Kit, Yau Ting Fai, Lau Shau Ching-to collaborate in the same production. Their distinctive ideas will be realised by three duos respectively, generating a total of four performing versions. I believe this special production will bring something new and fresh to our audience."

Directors Fong Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai all agree that this is an actors' play testing the prowess of the two-person cast. Yau Ting Fai states that "having different actors perform the same work accentuates the special characteristics associated with each couple, thus unveiling different facets of the script." Lau Shau Ching remarks that "the sextet version further distills each actor's distinguishing characteristics as they reappear on stage; cast members with different experience will bring forth different interpretations."

The Isle has long been a popular work because its many interpretations encompass a broad range of emotions. The audience can always find something uniquely personal with every production, creating unique "isles" to each his own. Fong Chun Kit explains, "As the years pass, this play reflects much of its time. On the surface it chronicles a relationship in the guise of a love story, but it's not just about love, but details different personal values. Based on their own life experience, audience members find themselves following different directions the story takes. This time, with three directors and three teams of actors, the four versions will certainly ignite many sparks."




Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING Photo
Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING
Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project 'the missing something'. Coming to the third chapter, 'I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?' features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.
HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and T Photo
HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The Sandbox
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Her Photo
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that “touches the very heart”, explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023. As Mother's Day is approaching, this work embodies the expression of the sincerest love towards the greatest women in the world.
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season
On 27th March, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre announced its 2023–24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum with the motto “Life's creases and folds”, unveiling ten Mainstage and Black Box productions and the promotion of Resident Director Fong Chun Kit and two HKRep directors/actors Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai as Assistant Artistic Directors.

More Hot Stories For You


Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHINGIvana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING
April 25, 2023

Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project 'the missing something'. Coming to the third chapter, 'I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?' features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.
Trey Lee Leads Musicus Soloists Hong Kong In Their Germany and International Debut This AprilTrey Lee Leads Musicus Soloists Hong Kong In Their Germany and International Debut This April
April 17, 2023

Aiming to become a leading chamber ensemble representing Hong Kong on the global stage, Musicus Soloists Hong Kong (MSHK) will make their overseas debut in April 2023. Three 'Bauhaus @Hong Kong' concerts take these emerging artists to meet international audiences in unique venues in Weimar and Berlin, Germany, and explore the significant influence of German music and architecture.
HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The SandboxHK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The Sandbox
April 13, 2023

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of HerstoryHong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
April 4, 2023

Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that “touches the very heart”, explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023. As Mother's Day is approaching, this work embodies the expression of the sincerest love towards the greatest women in the world.
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 SeasonHong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season
March 29, 2023

On 27th March, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre announced its 2023–24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum with the motto “Life's creases and folds”, unveiling ten Mainstage and Black Box productions and the promotion of Resident Director Fong Chun Kit and two HKRep directors/actors Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai as Assistant Artistic Directors.
share