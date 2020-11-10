Swire Symphony Under The Stars 2020 Moves Online

The event will take place virtually, for the first time, on 12 December 2020.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) signature concert SWIRE SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS (SUTS) will take place virtually, for the first time, on 12 December 2020 (Saturday) at 7:30PM, and everyone is invited to take a starring role - "Be the STARS" together.

Traditionally held as a large outdoor event, SUTS has become an annual favourite for thousands of families and fans. This year's event will take a personal approach - "Be the STARS" - connecting people's values to the stars and capturing their messages in a collective expression of gratitude and hope.

This year, the HK Phil has introduced a new campaign - "Your Starry Moment", inviting the audience to "be the stars" in the concert! This is an opportunity for audience members to send a photo of someone or something special in their life - a loved one, a pet, a special object or memento. The HK Phil will build a collage of these photos and set to music in the concert, creating a uniquely personal performance. Photos can be submitted from 11 to 25 November 2020 on the "Your Starry Moment" webpage.

The concert includes music by Copland, Mozart, Bizet, Vivaldi, Debussy, and Bernstein that celebrates, comforts and uplifts. Combining photo collages, animations, and multi-media effects, the concert will be presented on the HK Phil's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. This online event will be accessible world-wide, bringing images representing people's aspirations and joys to a global audience.

Renowned conductor Lio Kuokman will be at the podium for this event curated by Creative Director of this year's event, Phoebus Chan. The concert will feature HK Phil musicians Lin Jiang (Principal Horn), Jing Wang (Concertmaster), Andrew Simon (Principal Clarinet) and Richard Bamping (Principal Cello) alongside members of the HK Phil. More details about the concert are available at suts.hkphil.org.

Thanks to the Swire Group, the orchestra's Principal Patron since 2006, the HK Phil is able to present this popular Hong Kong event in a new and special way this year. Together the HK Phil and Swire will bring the world of classical music to the widest possible audience.

