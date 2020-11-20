New Online and In-Person Opera Experience ARIA Launches in Hong Kong

A new online and in-person opera experience, Aria, has launched in Hong Kong!

Breathing life into big data and animated by children's imagination, Aria is an ethereal encounter of vocal performances, dance and immersive light installations in a night-time conservatory. Responsive to the ongoing pandemic and a new vision for what international productions may become, the pathbreaking promenade experience unites the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning Theatre of Voices, appearing via hologram, the Hong Kong Children's Choir and cross-disciplinary artists in a song of air beyond the Anthropocene.

The 360° Virtual Journey* was released on 12 November and the full-length Video Recording will be released in December. The exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Aria is best experienced wearing VR goggles and headphones. To watch the VR film with VR goggles, play the video with YouTube App and select "Watch in VR )" , place your smartphone in the VR goggles and enjoy!

Learn more at https://www.newvision.gov.hk/2020/en/aria/.

Conductor: Prof Johnny Poon

Associate Conductors: Dominic Lam, Vivian Suen

Choral Performers: Theatre of Voices (Denmark) via hologram, Hong Kong Children's Choir

Dancers:

Natalie Chan Mei-kuen

Carman Li Ka-man^

Hui Ka-chun

Liu Heung-man

King Lo King-san^

Emily Ng Mei-yee

