Lio Kuokman, Resident Conductor of Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Awarded HKADC Artist Of The Year (Music)

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) has announced Mr Lio Kuokman, the orchestra's Resident Conductor, who has been awarded Artist of the Year (Music) of the 16th Hong Kong Arts Development Awards by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC).

Lio Kuokman has worked with many leading orchestras around the world. He is currently Programme Director of the Macao International Music Festival, a role he started in January 2020. He has received the Certificate of Commendation and the Medal of Cultural Merit from the governments of Hong Kong and Macao, respectively, and he was named one of Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons by Junior Chamber International in 2021.

Lio Kuokman is delighted to have received the award: "I am honoured to be named as the Artist of the Year by the HKADC. Since the age of four, I have been dreaming of being a conductor. I am truly grateful for all the mentors who gave me guidance and opportunities throughout my musical journey. I wish to continue to make fine music for the audience in Hong Kong as well as around the world, together with the HK Phil and any other brilliant musician. I also want to bring music to the community and use music to connect people."

Mr Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, extends his heartfelt congratulations to Lio Kuokman: "Lio Kuokman has been collaborating with the HK Phil for many years and he became a family member of the HK Phil as a Resident Conductor since 2020. He is a home-grown conductor who has earned remarkable recognition internationally. He is talented with great passion, enthusiasm and commitment in musicmaking. His achievement is well-recognised. We are very proud that Lio was awarded the Artist of the Year and look forward to continuing our exciting musical journey with Lio in the coming seasons." Fohr also thanks the HKADC for presenting the awards.

Organised by the HKADC, the Awards is an annual flagship event which aims to give formal recognition to distinguished arts practitioners who have achieved excellence and made significant contributions to the development of the arts in Hong Kong. The awards presentation ceremony is available for viewing on YouTube.

Lio Kuokman will conduct the HK Phil's Roman Holiday concerts on 18 June and 2 July 2022 (Saturdays) in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Among the most spectacular orchestral music in the entire repertory, Respighi's Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome conjure up spell-binding images of the great city. In between, HK Phil's Linda Stuckey presents the world premiere of OZNO's Piccolo Concerto showcasing the small but mighty personality of this tiny instrument. The concert on 2 July is also the orchestra's 2021/22 Season Finale.

