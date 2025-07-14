Ken Ludwig's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Will Tour China

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is set to tour China this fall, with performances scheduled from October through December. The production is a collaboration between UK-based Fiery Angel and Shanghai’s RTS Entertainment, according to a report from Xinhua.

The show, written by playwright Ken Ludwig and performed by a British cast, recreates the famous luxury train setting through immersive staging. It follows the play’s 2024 debut in the United Kingdom and a subsequent tour through the UK and Ireland.

RTS Entertainment previously brought Christie’s And Then There Were None to Chinese audiences, attracting over 63,000 theatergoers across 13 cities.

Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, And Then There Were None, The Other Boleyn Girl) and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool, video design by Ian William Galloway, movement direction by Leah Hausman, casting by Abby Galvin and with Victoria Gartner as assistant director.