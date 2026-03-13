Harry Gor Gor and Joshua Tan to Perform with HK Phil in A MAGICAL MUSICAL MEANDER

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) for a spectacular journey through timeless classics, guided by beloved magician Harry Gor Gor (Harry Wong) and dynamic maestro Joshua Tan. Perfect for families and children, this Magical Musical Meander brings to life great composers from the past 350 years through lighthearted storytelling and magical surprises.

On stage, Harry Gor Gor will weave spellbinding illusions set against the romance and drama of Tchaikovsky's immortal ballet, Prokofiev's tragic love story, and Debussy's charming musical picture book for his daughter, alongside glorious works by Mozart, Ravel, and Vivaldi under the baton of Joshua Tan. Audiences may even be invited to join Harry Gor Gor in magical acts during the performance.

Harry Gor Gor is a leading figure in local music education and a well-known children's television host. Blending comedy and magic, his performances delight audiences of all ages. His family-focused education programmes have been presented across the UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Macau. Joshua Tan, Principal Conductor of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra and Director of Asia Virtuosi, shares a seamless partnership with Harry Gor Gor. Both have appeared on the HK Phil stage many times, bringing joy and inspiration to audiences.

This concert is suitable for ages 3 or above and lasts approximately 65 minutes without an intermission.