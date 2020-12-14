Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Presents THE FINALE OF MR. AD

Running through December 19.

Dec. 14, 2020  

Art and commerce at loggerheads
A theatre company plagued with suspense

Once upon a time, there was an Artistic Director in a mid-sized theatre company... Dapper Casanova Rocky Cheung, pressured by his boss, decides to adapt a popular Japanese detective manga for the stage. This commercially-minded move unsettles the entire company, even complicating his romantic liaisons, and the whole world turns topsy-turvy!

HKRep Artistic Director Anthony Chan pens and directs The Finale of Mr. AD, a whodunnit black comedy with many a surprise as we search for the culprit killing the joy of life!

https://www.hkrep.com/en/event/20-4/



