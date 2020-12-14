Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Presents THE FINALE OF MR. AD

Art and commerce at loggerheads

A theatre company plagued with suspense

Once upon a time, there was an Artistic Director in a mid-sized theatre company... Dapper Casanova Rocky Cheung, pressured by his boss, decides to adapt a popular Japanese detective manga for the stage. This commercially-minded move unsettles the entire company, even complicating his romantic liaisons, and the whole world turns topsy-turvy!

HKRep Artistic Director Anthony Chan pens and directs The Finale of Mr. AD, a whodunnit black comedy with many a surprise as we search for the culprit killing the joy of life!

https://www.hkrep.com/en/event/20-4/