Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION This Weekend

Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend's betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy. This is Bach's St Matthew Passion, and it's simply overwhelming. Jaap van Zweden assembles a world-class team of soloists to perform a masterpiece that belongs to listeners of all faiths - and none.

The concert runs approximately 3 hours with an intermission.

Please note latecomers will miss the first half of the programme, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.