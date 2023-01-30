Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION This Weekend
Performances are on 3 and 4 February 2023.
Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend's betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy. This is Bach's St Matthew Passion, and it's simply overwhelming. Jaap van Zweden assembles a world-class team of soloists to perform a masterpiece that belongs to listeners of all faiths - and none.
The concert runs approximately 3 hours with an intermission.
Please note latecomers will miss the first half of the programme, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.
