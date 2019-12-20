Hong Kong Dance Company's 8/F Platform Presents JING

Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC)'s 8/F Platform presents experimental dance theatre Jing, which will premiere at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre this weekend, from 20 to 22 December 2019.

Jing explores the realms of life, reflects on the way we live, and commemorates the present. Concept & Choreographer Yuan Shenglun and Guest Choreographer and Performer, national first-class actress Yu Erge, create moments of peace with the essence of nature, amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. The creative team brings elements of nature into the experimental dance theatre for the first time - earth, vegetation, ocean waves and whistles of the winds. Also with rhythm and videography, they encourage a genuine conversation between the dancers and the audience.

"To walk and to cease, to pursue and to give up, laceration and recovery, trauma and hope; they reflect one another as mirrors do. Through these imageries, with aspiration for freedom and anticipation for life, the choreographer shares with me and you the people and the happenings around him."

- Enid Chung, preview in dance journal/hk

The 8/F Platform is HKDC's rehearsal studio and also a dance laboratory that embraces choreography, performance, education, demonstration and multi-disciplinary collaboration, with the objectives to enhance artistic collaborations as well as audience development in Hong Kong.

Tickets available now at Art-mate; Online Booking: www.art-mate.net





