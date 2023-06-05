Hong Kong Dance Company and Film Director Chan Kin Long Collaborate on WHERE WE LAND, WHERE WE DANCE

HKDC's new brand campaign officially launched in late May, and this new dance film embodies the Company's spirit of innovation.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June Photo 3 Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June
The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos Photo 4 The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos

The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos

This is a dance venue as large as a city. Through the unique visual language of film, the creative force is expressed in the universal elements of water, fire, air, and earth. Dance is both about a discipline and an expression of souls.

Flagship Dance Company x Promising Film Director: Chan Kin Long

Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) is pleased to announce the launch of a special short film production themed WHERE WE LAND, WHERE WE DANCE by joining hands with Chan Kin Long, who won the “Best New Director” at the Hong Kong Film Awards last year for his work Hand Rolled Cigarette. This cross-disciplinary collaboration records our city in dance and reflects on the very concept of dance.

HKDC is dedicated to promoting Chinese dance with contemporary artistic visions and Hong Kong character. Since its inception, the Company has staged over 200 productions, many of which have garnered wide popularity and critical acclaim. “This delicate short film is endowed with novel perspective from the viewpoint of a film director. We influence each other to go beyond what we both are accustomed to. The narrative of this work encapsulates quintessential quality of film art, delivering a dance work that transcends its form.” Says Yang Yuntao, Hong Kong Dance Company's Artistic Director.

The four original elements of Chinese culture, Water, Fire, Air and Earth as a metaphor

This dance film uses the four original elements of Chinese culture, “water, fire, air and earth” as a metaphor for HKDC's unique artistic style and mission to create innovative Chinese dance productions with Hong Kong characteristics. These elements, expressed in dance, are fused with distinctive cultural icons of Hong Kong, such as neon signs with the character for “water” in Chinese calligraphy, Tai Hang's fire dragon dance, local street posters, building's rooftop signifying “earth” from the ancient Chinese I Ching, and so on.

The camera captures the flowing movements of the dancers that express their inner spirits; and how human bodies respond to the mother nature and the environments instinctively. Chan Kin Long explains, “When creative motives, moving images and different forms of art come together, they entice a riveting aftertaste. How intuitive expression of our souls ties to our natural surroundings sets the tone for this creative partnership. Imagining dance artists and us from film art are in our own processes of spiritual refinement. We are from different artistic camps, nevertheless we share a common language in our imagination for art.”

HKDC's new brand campaign officially launched in late May, and this new dance film embodies the Company's spirit of innovation. In addition to collaborating with film director Chan Kin Long for the first time, HKDC invited young composer Lau Hiu Kong, Lawrence, to create an electronic soundtrack reimagined with traditional Chinese instruments. In a set meticulously designed by HKDC's Artistic Director, Yang Yuntao, twenty-two young dancers roam the space, calling and responding to the city from different perspectives. Amid the flowing silhouettes of the dancers, our city is awakened. The final chapter of this short film, “earth”, is set in an iconic city's rooftop in “Hong Kong” - the land where HKDC has been dancing on for forty-two years.

In the coming dance season, the Company will continue to focus on innovation of Chinese dance, creating cross-disciplinary productions and promoting the legacy of Hong Kong. We welcome audiences to join us on our journey.



RELATED STORIES - Hong Kong

1
The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos Photo
The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and the superb young Finnish Maestro Tarmo Peltokoski will conclude the orchestra's 2022/23 Season on 30 June & 1 July 2023 (Fri & Sat) with a stunning programme featuring the incomparable violinist Leonidas Kavakos in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. 

2
HKIOSC Winners Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Con Photo
HKIOSC Winners' Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Hong Kong Philharmonic presents the Hkiosc Winners’ Concert with Sumi Jo next month. The performance is on 17 June at 8pm at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

3
Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June Photo
Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June

Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony is one of the world’s best-loved classics, but live in concert it never gets any less thrilling! It’s an electrifying showcase for the Hong Kong Cultural Centre’s magnificent 8000-pipe organ: you’ve simply got to hear it for yourself. First, though, the great French organist Olivier Latry puts this colossal instrument through its paces in Poulenc’s rip-roaring concerto, and his compatriot Stéphane Denève lights a fire, with a high-octave modern French classic.

4
Zhang Haochen Plays Rachmaninov at Hong Kong Philharmonic This Month Photo
Zhang Haochen Plays Rachmaninov at Hong Kong Philharmonic This Month

Rachmaninov’s sweeping Third Concerto has been called the Everest of Romantic piano concertos. On these concerts, it's performed by Van Cliburn competition winner Zhang Haochen and conducted by the HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long. The Maestro will bring a unique energy and authority to the powerful Symphonic Dances, sometimes described as the greatest orchestral suite Rachmaninov ever wrote.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=336 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
View all Videos

Hong Kong SHOWS

Recommended For You