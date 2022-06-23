Hong Kong Dance Company presents Grand Original Dance Poem Shan Shui: An Ode to Nature in September.

In this work, Hong Kong Dance Company draws on the image of nature under the brush, painting an inner world beyond the confines of time or space through dance. The dancers' bodies become the brush's dots, dashes and vigorous strokes; they are the artist's eye for rhyme, rhythm and internal beauty.

Sense the power of nature through the body, take in worldly beauty and meditate on the origins of life. Pass through mountains and over waters, and with a full heart, let the limits of the self and the physical world dissolve.

As Hong Kong Dance Company's opening piece for dance season at its 40th anniversary, Shan Shui: An Ode to Nature was widely acclaimed. It has also received 3 nominations in Hong Kong Dance Awards 2022.

Performances run 14 - 16 October at the Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.