Freespace x HKRep China Everbright Limited Sponsors THE IMPOSSIBLE TRIAL– A Musical

In a world of injustice, wrong is right and right is wrong

Fong Tong Geng, Guangdong's most prominent advocate, is known for his greed and malice. But at the height of his career heaven deals him a blow and his reputation and wealth are lost overnight. Haunted by the bitter ghost of a childhood friend, Fong fights his way back to the magistrate to right his wrongs and redeem himself as the champion of the common man

Commissioned by Freespace, and co-presented and co-produced by HKRep and Freespace, The Impossible Trial (previously known as The Great Pretender) brings together some of Hong Kong's top creators and performers. Using the language of musical theatre to separate truth from falsehood, and the stage to enact a fable for our contemporary world, it holds up a bright mirror in defence of justice for all.

