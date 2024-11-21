Designinspire Opens in December, With Free Admission For The Public

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DesignInspire will be held on 5-7 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The exhibition will be fully open with complimentary admission for design industry players and the public throughout the three-day event. Under the theme of "Design for a Better Tomorrow", this year's exhibition marks a milestone strategic partnership with globally renowned interior design trade fair creator Maison&Objet, bringing together local and international design luminaries to create a unique experiential journey for both industry professionals and the public. The Business of Design Week Summit 2024, organised by HKDC, will run concurrently on 2-7 December and 4-6 December respectively, creating a perfect synergy with DesignInspire.

Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "As an internationally acclaimed centre of design excellence in Asia, Hong Kong has always played a vital role in promoting global creative industry development. DesignInspire, as an important creative design platform in Asia, this year features an extensive programme of designated photo spots and immersive art installations. It is expected to attract over 200 exhibitors from Mainland China, the Czech Republic, France, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong, showcasing global innovative design trends. The first-time strategic partnership with France's prestigious design fair Maison&Objet further emphasises Hong Kong’s strategic positioning as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, creating a new driving force to stimulate further growth and development of the cultural and creative industries in Hong Kong."

Explore French creative and design excellence

The globally renowned Maison&Objet, a premier platform for international design, interior decoration, and lifestyle, has signed an MOU with the HKTDC and is making its Hong Kong debut. The collaboration features the Maison&Objet Factory, a 1,000-square-metre immersive showcase that presents cutting-edge design trends while reinforcing Hong Kong's role as Asia's design capital. The exhibition area is divided into five unique zones conceived by master curators: “Nature, the Muse!”, “Conscious Staging”, “Precious Matters”, “Shades of Sustainability” and “Terra Cosmos: spaces full of future promise”, each interpreting "conscious design" from its own unique perspective. “Nature, the Muse!” curated by internationally renowned Chinese contemporary designer Jiang Qiong Er, features selected works by 10 prestigious French artisans from Les Lauréats de l'Intelligence de la Main® and nine Chinese master craftsmen, demonstrating the exceptional craftsmanship of both East and West.

Additionally, DesignInspire will also work with several French institutions to present an array of prestigious French brands, including Baccarat and LALIQUE. A highlight includes Baccarat's exclusive crystal chandelier collaboration with Hong Kong design maestro Steve Leung, featuring blue-and-white porcelain elements.

Future Archive showcases Hong Kong creativity and cross-generational dialogue

The Future Archive, curated by award-winning designer and cross-disciplinary artist Chilai Howard, will present groundbreaking collaborative works between Hong Kong's veteran design masters and rising talents. The showcase features seven exceptional creative partnerships, including graphic design master and ink painter Kan Tai-keung with printmaker and tattoo artist Li Ning; international architectural designer Steve Leung with new media artist Chris Cheung / XPLOR; sculptor Johnson Tsang with emerging Hong Kong artist Kila Cheung; watch designer Joe Kwan with sculptural visual effects designer Ram2; wood carving master craftsman Siu Ping-keung with woodwork craftsman Chow Kin-lung; neon light craftsman Wu Chi-kai with woodwork art brand Start From Zero; and master minibus sign writer Mak Kam-sang with hand-painted signage artist Katol. The exhibition features a life-sized red minibus facade showcasing their iconic calligraphic artistry. These cross-disciplinary collaborations between seasoned design masters and a new generation of artists, exemplifies the perfect balance of tradition and innovation, highlighting Hong Kong design's unique appeal in combining international perspectives with local characteristics.

Interactive art tech zone and local design showcase

The exhibition features a dedicated art tech interactive zone, presenting creative performances by renowned local watercolour artist Pei Chung and real-time visual artist moon.noon. Pei Chung's exhibition not only showcases his signature jellyfish motifs but also incorporates Hong Kong's most iconic urban symbols, including dazzling neon signs, street-traversing trams and minibuses, and local culinary delights like pineapple buns. The exhibits incorporate interactive elements, allowing visitors to experience the creative fusion of watercolour art and digital technology.

Real-time visual artist moon.noon brings an immersive art installation “Echoes of Urban Pulse”. The work consists of two installations. “Urban Mirage” which uses optical and sound data recorded on Hong Kong streets to present the city’s distinctive landscapes like Causeway Bay's Yee Wo Street Bridge and Central's Edinburgh Place pedestrian tunnel through over 2,000 different light states, offering visitors a unique sensory experience. The second installation, “Streetlight Sonata”, is an interactive art installation incorporating Hong Kong street light elements, with backgrounds changing according to visitors' movements and steps, creating unique light and shadow effects.

Several renowned local design institutions will also participate in DesignInspire. The Hong Kong Design Institute will showcase its project Motifx, featuring distinctive household items using Chinese classical floral patterns, demonstrating the unique charm of traditional patterns in stylish homes and daily life. The HKDC Pavilion by Hong Kong Design Centre will display approximately 20 creations from the Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), along with over 200 DFA Design Award-winning works.

Demonstrating the remarkable strength of local design, this year's DesignInspire will feature a Hong Kong Design On Stage zone, showcasing eight local design teams that won the Hong Kong section competition at Paris' Maison&Objet, including: Studio Yellowdot, Studio-Ryte, Hintegro Limited, Green & Associates (HK) Limited, @StreetsignHK, Monica Tsang Designs Limited, MLKK Design Studio Limited, and BEAU Architects.

As a unique business-to-all platform for Hong Kong's creative industry, DesignInspire serves not only as a bridge connecting Hong Kong with the international design community but also a creative exchange platform that fosters collaboration among various stakeholders. The innovative works and concepts presented by event exhibitors not only showcase the latest design trends, they also emphasise how these innovations can be applied in business, providing rich inspiration and fresh ideas for various industries, particularly those focused on customer experience, such as real estate developers, retail, and service sectors (including hotels, shopping malls, chain restaurants, clubs, and airlines). Through advancements in spatial design, product design, material applications, and art technology, these industries can enhance their brand image and customer experience, ultimately attracting more consumers.

Design seminars and workshops promoting Hong Kong craftsmanship

To foster design innovation and exchange, the exhibition features InnoTalks with approximately 12 sessions by design experts from various countries and regions. Topics include font design, Xiaohongshu marketing, design trends promoting inclusion and social responsibility, future design: conscious design, storytelling through Bohemian glass, Chinese patterns and modern design, among other engaging subjects that stimulate creative thinking. The Design Council of Hong Kong will also hold the D-Mark certification ceremony and sharing session.

This year's DesignInspire engages professionals, design enthusiasts, and the public through exhibitions, seminars, and workshops. The exhibition features diverse interactive experience zones and creative workshops, including art design and traditional crafts, where visitors can create Hong Kong-style iced lemon tea candles and cultural heritage bamboo coasters. STEAM education workshops offer Logiblocs programming and AR drawing activities to inspire innovative thinking. The venue also includes design select store in the Shop zone, featuring collectors' items from designers and brands, offering visitors the opportunity to purchase unique design pieces to add fashion and elegance to their own homes. Click here for registration.

Additionally, three major events - the Business of IP Asia Forum, Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express: International Edition 2024, will be held concurrently with DesignInspire at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 5-6 December, creating synergy and business opportunities. Participants can also explore cooperation opportunities through one-on-one business matching to meet with various design service companies.

