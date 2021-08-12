ALICE (in wonderland) Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre & Streaming

Bursting with energy and imagination, the encore of Septime Webre's runaway smash ALICE (in wonderland) is back with the visually stunning and enormously entertaining world of the White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter.

This giddy, over-the-top re-imagining of a familiar tale promises to be exhilarating fun for all ages!

In order to share the joy and beauty of ballet with a wider audience, we will be recording ALICE (in wonderland) for online streaming in the future, thereby enabling families worldwide to enjoy this wonderful production anywhere.

Due to the technical requirements of filming multiple performances for editing purposes, it is now necessary for us to use pre-recorded music during the live performances.

One of Asia's premier ballet companies, Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) is internationally recognised as a world-class institution which represents Hong Kong's unique character. Since its inception in 1979, HKB has evolved into a vibrant performing arts organisation with a dynamic repertoire, forward-thinking community engagement initiatives and an emphasis on excellence. Septime Webre joined HKB as its Artistic Director in July 2017.

With nearly 50 dancers from all over the globe-Hong Kong, Mainland China and other parts of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and throughout North America-HKB has won recognition both regionally and internationally. HKB's repertoire includes celebrated re-stagings of the classics, neo-classical masterworks by George Balanchine, original full-lengths created for HKB and an award-winning series of ballets for young audiences. In addition, HKB performs works by some of today's most sought-after choreographers, including Alexei Ratmansky, Christopher Wheeldon, Wayne McGregor, Justin Peck, Jiří Kylian, Nacho Duato, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa as well as dynamic new works by HKB's Choreographer-in-Residence Hu Song Wei Ricky.

With almost 50 tours to 11 countries, HKB most recently toured throughout Europe in 2018, across Mainland China in 2019 and in recent seasons to the US, at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and in New York at the Joyce Theatre and the renowned Fall for Dance Festival. In addition to its performances on stage at home and abroad, HKB maintains a full schedule of community engagement initiatives throughout Hong Kong to ensure the art of ballet is accessible to all.

Photo: Ken Ngan Courtesy of Hong Kong Ballet