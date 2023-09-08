Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Programmes For September 2023

Under the baton of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long, the orchestra will present a series of spectacular programmes in September 2023, joined by illustrious soloists and choruses. “Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends” will be held on 20 and 23 September in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall and Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium respectively. “Yu Long | Verdi Requiem” and “National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains” will be held on 28 and 30 September respectively, both in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends (20 & 23 September)

The HK Phil performs across the community with the aim of increasing access to classical music. This September, join the HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long and soprano Song Yuanming as they portray the fascinating stories of musical legends one after another. HK Phil horn player Homer Lee will be the presenter along the music journey. This is an inclusive concert that welcomes families and people with special needs to enjoy music in a friendly environment. Let’s enjoy music together!

“Swire Community Concert: Musical Legends” will be held on 20 September 2023 (Wed) at 5PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall and 23 September 2023 (Sat) at 3PM in the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. The concert welcomes audiences of all ages and people with special needs free of charge. Public registration starts from 12 September (Tuesday) at 10AM on POPTICKET website. Tickets are limited, and are available on a first come, first-served basis. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

SWIRE COMMUNITY CONCERT: MUSICAL LEGENDS

20 | 9 | 2023

WED 5PM

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

23 | 9 | 2023

SAT 3PM

Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium

Free admission with registration from 12 September (Tuesday) at 10AM on POPTICKET website

Suitable for all ages

Artists

Yu Long, conductor

Yuanming Song, soprano

Homer Lee, presenter

Programme

ELGAR | Pomp and Circumstance March no. 1

J. STRAUSS II | Blue Danube Waltz

PUCCINI | Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì, vedremo

PUCCINI | Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

ROSSINI | William Tell Overture

WAGNER | Tannhäuser Overture

Yu Long | Verdi Requiem (28 September)

In this programme, Yu Long will conduct Verdi's Messa da Requiem, a depiction of light and dark, heaven and hell, life and death. This Catholic Funeral Mass is written by the composer in honour of a famed Italian author he admired – Alessandro Manzoni, as a final prayer and farewell to a friend. Featuring soloists Song Yuanming, Zhu Huiling, Xiahou Jinxu and Nikolay Didenko, and the joint force of HK Phil Chorus and the China National Opera House Chorus, the combination of voices bring a powerful prayer to the souls that have passed.

“Yu Long | Verdi Requiem” will be held on 28 September 2023 (Thu) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$500, $400, $300 and $200 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

YU LONG | VERDI REQUIEM

28 | 9 | 2023

THU 8PM

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

HK$500 $400 $300 $200

Tickets now available at URBTIX

For ages 6 and above

Artists

Yu Long, conductor

Song Yuanming, soprano

Zhu Huiling, mezzo-soprano

Xiahou Jinxu, tenor

Nikolay Didenko, bass

Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus

China National Opera House Chorus

Programme

VERDI | Messa da Requiem

National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains (30 September)

Yu Long and the HK Phil celebrate National Day with a portrayal of China’s beautiful landscape. The concert will open with Ode to the Red Flag by Lü Qiming. Next, the Northern Song Dynasty’s only surviving painting by Wang Ximeng – A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains, is brought to life. Composed by Zhao Lin, this symphonic poem weaves folk soprano with the Chinese instruments sheng, pipa, erhu and dizi into the Western orchestral fabric to produce a unique soundscape. Led by Yu Long, Chinese singer Fang Qiong, pianist Johnson Li and the virtuosi from the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra – Xu Hui, Zhang Ying, Wei Shen-fu and Wu Chih-ting will give a Hong Kong premiere of the co-commission by the League of China Orchestras and 23 orchestras, including the HK Phil.

“National Day Concert: A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains” will be held on 30 September 2023 (Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$500, $400, $300, $200 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS

30 | 9 | 2023

SAT 8PM

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

HK$500 $400 $300 $200 $50

Tickets now available at URBTIX

For ages 6 and above

Artists

Yu Long, conductor

Fang Qiong, soprano

Johnson Li, piano

Virtuosi from the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

Xu Hui, erhu

Zhang Ying, pipa

Wei Shen-fu, sheng

Wu Chih-ting, dizi

Programme

LÜ Qiming | Ode to the Red Flag

ZHAO Lin | A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains (Hong Kong Premiere)