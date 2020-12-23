VIDEO: Quinn Kelsey of the Hawai'i Opera Theatre Performs 'Silent Night' in English and Hawaiian

Baritone Quinn Kamakanalani Kelsey returns home to Hawai'i and Hawai'i Opera Theatre with this special performance of Pō La'i ?'/Silent Night (sung in Hawaiian and English).

The video is part of the Hawai'i Opera Theater's HOT Digital Mele Video Series.

Check out the performance below!

Quinn Kelsey is set to participate in the Hawai'i Opera Theatre's first kanikapila, an impromptu jam session. He will sing alongside Virtuoso 'ukelele player, Taimane on Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m.HST/6:00 p.m. EST.