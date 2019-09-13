The Puakea Foundation Announces Casino Fundraiser

The Puakea Foundation has been fundraising to build the Puakea Learning Center since 2011. With the help of The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, The Harold K.L. Foundation, The Laurence H. Dorcy Hawaiian Foundation, The Matson Foundation, and our many individual donors, we have now been able to complete construction. The Puakea Learning Center for kalai wa'a (master canoe carver) Uncle Bobby Puakea will be a halau and school of knowledge for the Windward Community where Hawaiian canoe building is alive and well. Please join us for the blessing of the Puakea Learning Center on September 29, 2019.

Following the blessing, our annual fundraising event will have refreshments, ono food, casino games, and great local entertainment. A silent auction will be held where patrons can place bids on a brand new Ehukai One Man Canoe, koa paddles, and various other unique items. If you're feeling lucky, please stop by and join us for a fun-filled community event. For more information regarding this event please see details above. Hope to see you there!

Tickets for The Casino Fundraiser are available for $50 at www.puakea.org. Tables of ten (10) are also available for $450





