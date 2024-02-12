The MACC's Maui Calls Postponed 2023 Fundraiser Rescheduled

The MACC 26th annual gala fundraiser that was postponed from its original August 2023 date has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9. Tables and tickets are now available for the annual Maui Calls, Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraising gala and Maui’s premier food and wine tasting event. This event’s ‘Celebrating the Navigator’ theme promises to again provide a special, uniquely Hawaiian personality to the evening, a Maui Calls tradition. This year’s Maui Calls celebrates this coming together of the community in the spirit of goodwill and in support of the MACC as well as the Maui community impacted by the wildfires. The event will also serve as a dropoff location for non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Tables and individual ticket sales are available now online only.

Featured throughout the evening are gourmet pūpū created by Maui’s award-winning chefs, fine wines from around the world, live entertainment, and a wide and diverse selection of items in the event’s signature silent and live auctions. All attendees must be 21+ with valid ID.

Maui Calls is a much-anticipated annual event for residents as well as visitors, as the savvy event-goer knows they will find the best selection of silent and live auction items on the island: exciting Hawai‘i staycations, restaurant fine dining experiences, original works of art, music instruments autographed by celebrities who have performed on MACC stages, and more.

The Maui Calls evening starts with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music by local favorites. And, the group Asian Blend will wrap up the evening with dance music favorites under the glowing roof of the Yokouchi Pavilion. Added entertainment during the event will be provided by The Mākaha Sons, the Hula Honeys, Arlie Asiu, and Joel Katz.

The 26th Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world, with a selection orchestrated by Ohana Beverage, RNDC, Chambers & Chambers Inc., Johnson Brothers, and Southern Wine & Spirits. Participating wineries to date include Buccella, Rusack Vineyards, The Vineyard House, Amici Cellars, Peju Winery, Stolpman Vineyards, Post and Beam Winery, Cristom Vineyards, Obsidian Wine Company, Cune Winery, Jorge Ordonez Selections, Alana Wines, and Morgan Winery.

Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure. Participating restaurants and caterers so far include Duo Steak & Seafood Four Seasons Maui, Café O'Lei at the Plantation, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Leilani's on the Beach, Lima Restaurant, Maui Breadfruit, NS | Nicole Scharer, Rodeo General Store, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Gather, Vasi, Oao Sushi, Maui Cookie Lab, and Maui Coffee Roasters.

Reserving a table is a desirable option for those who would like to be seated with their family, friends, or business associates. There are numerous premium benefits for table attendees, depending on table tier: reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service for dinner and beverages, special thank-you gifts, pre-event private reception and opportunity to preview and bid on auction items.

Individual tickets for Maui Calls are $195 for a 'cruiser' pass; $225, $300 or $500 for table seating. Tables for 10 are $2,250; $3,000; $5,000; and $10,000. All tickets allow the Maui Calls guest access to the many creations of Maui's participating restaurants and chefs and the chance to sample a variety of both new wines and old favorites; the table tickets offer table seating and service, and special gifts (depending on level). Table sponsorship levels and inclusions are detailed on the Maui Calls page at MauiArts.org.

Tables and individual ticket sales are on sale now and placing silent auction bids starts Monday, March 4 and all are only available online or via the MACC's Development department. Guests can register in advance to bid via their smartphone or mobile device and bidding volunteers will be on site at the event to assist. Table sales and individual ticket purchases are not available through the MACC Box Office. Table reservations may also be coordinated via email or phone to Naoko Wagner: Naoko@MauiArts.org / 808-243-4225. Note: All attendees at Maui Calls must be age 21 and over with a valid photo ID.

Maui Calls is the annual fundraiser for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (familiarly known as “the MACC”) and provides a significant percentage of the income necessary for the MACC to provide ongoing FREE programs for the community such as Starry Night Cinema, ArT=Mixx, the annual Ki Ho‘alu and ‘Ukulele Festivals, and performances for Maui County schoolchildren, including students on Moloka‘i and Lana‘i.