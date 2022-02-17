The MACC Presents LOOKING FOR TIGER LILY - WRITTEN BY AND STARRING ANTHONY HUDSON 

Maui Arts & Cultural Center has added a solo performance to its events schedule that features Portland, Oregon based Anthony Hudson entitled Looking For Tiger Lily.

Hudson, a member of Oregon's Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, is a multidisciplinary artist and writer and Looking For Tiger Lily utilizes song, dance, drag, and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. As Hudson has described it, "It's a cabaret, it's a play, it's a remixed version of storytelling, and it's a slide show." The performance is in the McCoy Studio Theater, Friday, March 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 15 online only at 10am.

In this production, Hudson asks what it means for a queer half-white, half-Native American to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they recount growing up watching the 1960 television production of Peter Pan. This presentation featured Sondra Lee's blonde, blue-eyed 'Indian Princess' Tiger Lily, and Anthony (and Carla) draw from a songbook in their performance stretching across Disney's Pocahontas to Cher's Half-Breed. Not just autobiography, Looking For Tiger Lily is a coming-of-age story that's more than cowboys versus Indians.

The production includes Piano & Arrangement by Maria Choban, and animation by Daniel Quasar The program may include mature content and language.

Looking For Tiger Lily was originally funded in part by the Regional Arts & Culture Council and developed in partnership with the 2016 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance.

Tickets are $24 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10 percent discount. In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org or by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

COVID-19 related policies for this show: All ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination, with a booster recommended for those eligible. Eligibility is at least five months after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All must show a valid photo ID. Printed or digital documentation acceptable to show for admittance. Masks required at all times except when actively eating and drinking.

Policies will be adjusted accordingly as state and county mandates evolve. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC website and will be updated accordingly.