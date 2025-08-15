TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON to Open Honolulu Theatre For Youth 71st Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honolulu Theatre for Youth will open its 71st Season with the world premiere of Tales of Sun and Moon by Reiko Ho.

No matter where you live, everyone looks up at the same sun and the same moon. Every culture has their own tale about the heavens. This world premiere show, built in Honolulu and preparing to tour the state and the continent, features celestial myths and legends from Hawai'i and around the world.

Written and directed by HTY Artistic Associate, Reiko Ho, an Oahu artist who has directed many plays in theaters across the country as well as here at home, this play was inspired by the idea that we are all connected and that we share the human experience. We all look at the same Sun and the same Moon with wonder and curiosity. However, we see the Sun and Moon through our own cultural and individual lenses and our own unique perspectives. One culture might see the sun and moon as brother and sister, another would imagine what it would like to live there.

“We are in a time of discord, where the world feels divided and angry. How does a young person make sense of it? How do any of us make sense of it and not lose hope?” Director Reiko Ho asks. “One answer is to remember the things we all share.”

The production features HTY Resident Ensemble members, Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb, Emily Wright, and Serina Dunham, who bring to life the enchanting stories from Hawaiʻi, China, Korea, and even the depths of space. The imaginative set, designed by Chesley Cannon, is inspired by a Victorian orrery, a mechanical model of the solar system. The play also features a modern version of a karakuri ningyo, a traditional Japanese mechanized puppet from the 17th century.

Tales of the Sun and Moon plays at Honolulu Theatre for Youth's Tenney Theatre Sundays, August 31, September 7 and September 14 at 2pm, and Saturday, September 27 at 4pm.