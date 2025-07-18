Photos: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Diamond Head Theatre,

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diamond Head Theatre is bringing the hit Broadway show The SpongeBob Musical to life this summer. The production runs from July 18 through August 3, 2025, with the possibility of an extension. Check out photos of the show!

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018 and tied with Mean Girls for most nominations that year, The SpongeBob Musical features original songs by an eclectic lineup of major artists including Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and David Bowie. The show, based on Stephen Hillenburg’s iconic Nickelodeon series, blends humor, heart, and imaginative storytelling for an unforgettable all-ages experience.

“When a musical is this fun, this smart, and this full of heart, it’s not just for kids,” said Trevor Tamashiro, Executive Director of Diamond Head Theatre. “We’re so excited to welcome families, first-time theatergoers, and longtime supporters alike to experience the magic of SpongeBob on our stage this summer.”

The production is directed and choreographed by Greg Zane, a Broadway and West End veteran and multiple Poʻokela Award winner. Zane previously earned acclaim at Diamond Head Theatre for Singin’ in the Rain and Flower Drum Song.

The cast includes Chad Navarro as SpongeBob, Zack Oldham as Patrick Star, Nathaniel Ryan-Kern as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Mehana Stone as Sandy Cheeks, Lee Nebe as Mr. Krabs, and Presley Wheeler as Plankton. Supporting roles feature Aiko Schick, Sage Nguyen, Lainey Hicks, and an ensemble of talented local performers.

The story follows SpongeBob and his friends as they unite to save Bikini Bottom from an impending volcanic eruption. As doom looms, an unlikely hero emerges, proving that optimism and friendship can overcome any obstacle.



