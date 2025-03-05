Mānoa Valley Theatre to Present Jason Robert Brown's PARADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mānoa Valley Theatre will present the poignant and powerful musical, Parade, by Alfred Uhry, running March 20th – April 6th. Experience the gripping true story of the infamous Leo Frank trial as a community grapples with the aftermath of a tragic crime in this Tony Award-winning musical. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Director – Alex Munro. Music Director/Conductor – Jenny Shiroma. Choreographer – David Weaver. Stage Manager – Leigh Bugarin. Assistant Director/ASM – Jill Jackson. Scenic Artist – Willie Sabel. Prop Designer – Kimmerie H.O. Jones. Lighting Designer/Master Electrician – Janine Myers. Sound Designers – Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam. Costume Designer – Maile Speetjens. Hair & Makeup Designer – Lisa Ponce de Leon. Assistant to the Director/Choreographer – Olivia Manayan. Co-Projection Coordinators – R. Andrew Doan and Michael Hall. Dialect Coach – Christine Lamborn. Cast: Sam Budd as Leo Frank, Jasmine Haley Anderson as Lucille Frank, John D'Aversa as Governor Slaton, Caitlin Bright as Sally Slaton, Presley A. Wheeler as Frankie Epps/Young Soldier, Chandler Converse as Mrs. Phagan, Nikki Bagaw as Mary Phagan, Nicole Villejo as Iola Stover, Mehana Stone as Monteen, Anya Teruya as Essie, Camron Hurt as Newt Lee, Jonathan Beck as Jim Conley/Riley, Alex Bishop as Old Soldier/Judge Roan, Andrew Simmons as Tom Watson, Moku Durant as Britt Craig, Adam David Allison as Hugh Dorsey, Shervelle Hannah as Minola "Minnie" McKnight, Aurielle Polynice as Angela, JR Dowd as Mr. Peavy/Luther Rosser/Officer Ivey, Ensemble – Marie Chiyo Staples, Rocco Bechirian, and Reilly Peter Choo.

The production will run March 20th – April 6th. Show times for the engagement are Thur., Fri., and Sat. 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. on the second Saturday. Tickets range from $25 - $47. Call 808-988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.

Mānoa Valley Theatre Season Benefactor Sponsors are Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, Highgate, HMSA, and the George Mason Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. Season Presenter Sponsors are Myrna Cundy in memory of Richard Cundy, Beth Tarter and Nathan Sult, First Hawaiian Bank, the Kosasa Foundation, the Honolulu Star Advertiser, and Sunshine Arbor Care. Season Sponsors are Janis Akuna, Bob & Corrine Taylor, and Mid-Pacific Institute. The Music and Comedy Series Sponsor is Jeff Portnoy in loving memory of Sandi Portnoy and Brucie the Wonder dog. The Show Sponsor is Arrillaga Foundation.

