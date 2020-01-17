Manoa Valley Theatre Named Broadway World's 2019 Best Theatre

Manoa Valley Theatre is proud to announce that the momentous 50th Anniversary was awarded the 2019 Broadway World's Regional Theatre of the Year in Hawaii.

The 2018-2019 season was filled with star-studded audience favorites, Broadway blockbusters and compelling dramas that heralded the next half-century for the noted Off-Broadway playhouse. During the anniversary season, MVT presented a spectrum of multi- disciplinary experiences including musical comedies, historical dramas and audience participation events.

The full list of MVT Award winners is:

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jarren Amian - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kathleen Stuart - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

ALEXANDRIA ZINOV - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Play (non-professional)

SHIPMENT DAY - Manoa Valley Theatre

Theater of the Year

Manoa Valley Theatre

For over fifty years, MVT has served Hawaii's public and artistic communities by leveraging the convergence of art, audience and commerce to develop and strengthen our local community. Originally conceived by a group of UH Manoa graduate theatre students as a community workplace for local performing artists, MVT has evolved to become a leading member of Hawaii's cultural community and one of its oldest avocational theaters by producing intimate, high-quality, and innovative theatre for the benefit of Hawaii audiences.

The second production of the 2019-2020 season, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, opens January 23rd. Tickets are on sale now at www.manoavalleytheatre.com and by calling (808) 988-6131.





