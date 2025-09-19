Lee A. Tonouchi Named August Winner of Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Lee A. Tonouchi, known as “Da Pidgin Guerrilla,” has been named the August 2025 Go Try PlayWrite winner for his piece It’s Not His Nose That Grows. Co-sponsored by Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press, the contest nurtures local playwrights with monthly prompts and awards.

Tonouchi, who writes in Hawai‘i Creole English, has had numerous plays produced by Kumu Kahua Theatre, including Gone Feeshing, Living Pidgin, Da Kine Space, Echoes of Dat Red Guitar, and UchinaAloha. His play Oriental Faddah and Son was produced at Palikū Theatre, while Honolulu Theatre for Youth staged his youth play Three Year Swim Club; an adult version later produced by East West Players in Los Angeles earned a Los Angeles Times Critic’s Choice selection.

Each month, Go Try PlayWrite offers Hawai‘i playwrights a new writing challenge. All submissions are read anonymously by Kumu Kahua Artistic Director Harry Wong III, with winners selected by a rotating guest judge from the Hawai‘i theatre community. Winners receive $100 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Entries are now open for the September 2025 contest. Complete details and submission guidelines can be found on the Kumu Kahua Theatre website.

