Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the June 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The June Go Try PlayWrite winner is Kirk Johnson for his piece I Was Right After All. Kirk Johnson retired from the New York Times after nearly 40 years as a journalist and author and has now embarked on a second career as a playwright. He lives in Seattle with his wife, Fran.

June 2024 prompt:

A revealing prompt. Write a 1 to 6 page monologue of an influencer or a politician or a newscaster where they say a Freudian Slip that reveals something about themselves or the product, issues, or person they’re selling. Like saying “crappy” instead of “happy,” or saying “cousin” instead of “constituent,” etc. They can catch themselves or not.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo RidgePress in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.





Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

They are now accepting entries for the July Go Try PlayWrite Contest!

July Prompt:

A road rage prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene or an eight page maximum monologue of someone having road rage. It could be two or more people going at it, or someone raging in their car. Definitely think about a conclusion to the episode.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.