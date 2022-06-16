Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The May Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The May Go Try PlayWrite winner is Darrell Lum for his play Boy and Uncle: Mask. The contest prompt was: Write a scene 10 pages or less about a conflict between a mask wearer and a non-mask wearer at this current stage of the covid-19 pandemic.

Darrell Lum is a fiction writer and playwright whose work has been one of the pioneering voices of contemporary Hawaiʻi literature. His stories celebrate the everyday lives of local people and the use of Hawaiʻi Creole English (Pidgin). He has published two collections of short fiction Sun, short stories and drama and Pass On, No Pass Back and has had seven plays produced by community and youth theatre companies. His latest play Da Beer Can Hat, based on his short story, was produced by Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2019. He, along with Eric Chock, founded Bamboo Ridge Press in 1978, an independent literary small press, and served as co-editor for 35 years before turning editorial duties over to a new editorial team which continues to foster the creation and appreciation of local literature.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the June 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of June is: Write a five (5) page monologue of someone delivering a commencement address to their alma mater. It can either be their High School or their College/University.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, John Mazur and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.