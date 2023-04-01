Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITE

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.



The prompt for the month of April 2023 is:

A prompt a month late. Write a ten page maximum scene or an eight page maximum monologue of someone "mansplaining" something to someone else. Here's a rather simplistic example: a hammer explaining to a nail what it's like to be a nail. Good luck playwrights.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your April entries HERE

