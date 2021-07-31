Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce 'Go Try PlayWrite' Monthly Playwriting Contest

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce a new monthly play writing contest.



Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue or a 10-page scene based on a monthly prompt. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here:https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $20.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

The prompt for the month of August 2021 is: a monologue or scene depicting a confrontation between a person and a cockroach.

Submit your entries Here.

